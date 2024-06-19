I’ve done no research, but I know exactly what users want 😉 (and why don’t iPad users do so little on the web?)

I do user experience work at my day job, and if there’s one thing that doing this job has taught me, it’s that while I can do a decent job guessing what people want and need from software, I absolutely need to check with them to see if my assumptions match their real-world needs. I think I've got above-average instincts about user interface design, but the most likely way for me to be wrong is to assume I know something without validating that assumption.

I’ve also learned that the answer to how users behave depends quite a bit on how you ask the question and what types of users you’re looking at.

As a very broad example, let’s consider a question that came up recently on Threads and got a good amount of engagement from people: how many Mac users use Safari? Go ahead, think of a percentage. Maybe you think most people just use Chrome so it’s like 20%. Or maybe you know that users heavily favor the default, so maybe it’s closer to 90%.

Do you have your number?

For real?

OK, here’s a pie chart breaking down usage on a large piece of software used by businesses. This software is mostly used by people who work at small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and the sample size is in the 100s of thousands.

Whoa! Chrome is massive! 70% of the market with just a quarter of users on the default browser? Wow!

But let’s slice things another way: what about if we look at customer browser usage on payment forms? This looks at millions of checkout sessions, and now the data looks quite a bit different.

Here, Safari is the most popular, doubling its market share and edging out Chrome.

One way you could take this is that when someone is at work, they’re far more likely to use Chrome, but when they’re at home, a lot of those Chrome users turn into Safari users. This could mean a couple of things:

Users prefer Chrome when it’s for work and things need to be reliable and compatible with as many things as possible. Users prefer Safari but are forced to use Chrome at work. Safari users don’t know or care about other browsers, so they don’t deviate from the default. Something else entirely.

All of those are fine theories, and you may have your own, but they’re all guesses until we go out and talk to people. The odds are that there are numerous answers and while there may be one explanation that comes up most often, there is simply never going to be one answer that covers all people.

So by all means, continue to voice your opinion on what software you like, as well as guess what most people enjoy as well! But have a little humility in acknowledging that you’re guessing what people actually think. You may have good instincts about this as well, and you may be right on what the “average” person thinks, but leave a little wiggle room for the audacious idea that you might be wrong.

As a quick bonus here at the end, this data also allows me to break down what type of computer people are using to buy things online. I will again mention that this data is not looking at every payment everywhere and it’s not looking at much outside the US market, so these numbers may be different if you pull numbers elsewhere. That said, this does look at tens of millions of transactions, which is enough to get something useful.

Also I need to dig into this data a bit more to see if iPads are being underreported due to how they can present as Macs. I’m not 100% confident these metrics capture this correctly, and will update the post later today if needed.

So, a few interesting nuggets here. First, the iPhone’s market power in the US is on full display. It’s more than doubling Android, so you could see why someone building a product may not want to cut out 2/3 of the mobile phone market and has to give into whatever Apple says. Also, note that I know this doesn't necessarily mean there are twice as many iPhones out there, but they're being used to buy twice as much stuff in this dataset.

Also, what’s the deal with iPad numbers!? We all know that iPad unit sales outpace Mac sales pretty much every quarter, but it would seem that people aren’t using them to browse the web or to buy things that much. This doesn’t even look like an anomaly to me, as my Birchtree metrics also show about 1% of my site traffic coming from iPads (42% iPhones, 25% Macs…hell, more people read my site from Linux than from iPads!). iPad users just don’t use the web a ton, I guess.