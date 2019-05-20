Mockup: New Microsoft Office Icons for iOS and Android

We’re all familiar with the current Office icons, and while their Windows and macOS versions are pretty great, their iOS (and Android) counterparts are…less than thrilling. Here they are for some context:

The old “icon on a white background” thing is done to death, and I think we all would appreciate a little more distinction in our icons. To that end, I have created two alternative icons for these apps and I’d love if Microsoft just took them from me for free.

And if they’d like to stick with the card metaphor, then something like this, maybe:

These designs would make them better Android citizens as well, as they would adapt better to different custom shapes.