Sticking With It (podcast episode 100!)

It’s hard to create one of something, but it’s a whole other level of challenge to make something over and over and over again, all the while keeping yourself and your audience engaged.

BirchTree is my 3rd blog, and this podcast is my 4th podcast. None of my older projects got off the ground, partially because they weren’t great, but also because I wasn’t invested in keeping them going.

On today’s show, I talk about how I personally keep myself working and why it can be hard to keep up sometimes.

Subscribe to The BirchTree Podcast here.