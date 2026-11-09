React and Electron made sense in a world where code was expensive and duplicating the same work on multiple platforms was tons of effort. React and Electron allowed you to save time, which was valuable to companies, and frankly, to those on smaller platforms (don't get me started on how much software form the past decade runs on the Mac only because Electron made it easy to do so).

AI coding makes code cheap, so now there's less benefit to having reusable code. In this world, if writing native apps gives a better experience and AI coding agents make it easy to implement what you want across all platforms, then you may as well write native. After all, you're asking your agent to create the actual code, anyway. How hard is it to add "make it for the iOS and Android projects" at the end of the promot?