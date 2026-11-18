I love RSS because it allows me to choose what I want to follow and it just shows me that. I'm not getting fed whatever is the most engaging content an algorithm can find for me with the intent of me staying on the platform for as long as possible, and that's all too rare today. I made Birchfeed in part because I love RSS, but also because I thought I could do some interesting things with the medium.

Maybe ironically, one of the fundamental problems with reverse chronological feeds of content is that unless you're chronically online and keep up with every single thing posted, it's very easy to quickly become impossibly behind and be unable to catch up in any reasonable manner. Sure, one method is to just throw out anything older than a certain date and time, and that's a reasonable thing to do. However, that all but guarantees you're missing things that you would have wanted to see. I think Birchfeed's best features help in this regard. Namely, the Daily Briefing is very popular with the majority of users enabling this daily email that gives them the biggest stories across their personal RSS feeds.

Today I've added something new called Front Page to help even more.

If you'd ever gotten way behind in your feeds before, you may have used the "Catch Up" feature in Birchfeed, which would try to pick out the diamonds in the rough to help you get your backlog under control. However, I found myself wanting basically this view of my feeds at any point I wanted, not just when I was way behind. That led me to repurposing the feature into Front Page. Front Page goes through your unread articles – no matter how many you have – and shows you a nice layout of what it thinks the big stories are right now.

Yes, this is very similar to the Clean Up feature. However, it's been tuned slightly to work better even when there are smaller numbers of posts to pull from, and you can now set it as your home page in the web app.

Front page is available to all Birchfeed users, and you can try it out today.