1,000 hours of nonogame

I hit a pretty fun milestone in nonogame today: 1000 hours played. No, not by me, but by the community of people who come and play this game every day. I know this is small potatoes compared to whatever other games you can think of off the top of your head, but I'm really proud to have made this and to see how much people are enjoying it.

And no, that does not count penalty time, it's real human time. If you were curious though, 293 hours of penalty time has been added. Don't worry if you're not perfect, no one is.

Well…

Except for one player who has solved over 100 puzzles and has not received a single penalty. If that's you, holy crap, amazing job!

Another random stat for the road: exactly one puzzle has been solved in under 2 seconds. Some say that record will never be beaten.