180 merges in 135 days

I officially launched Quick Reads 135 days ago, and to say I've been working hard on it since is an understatement. Obviously, PRs aren't a perfect measure for productivity, but each PR is an instance of me wanting to add or change something, and in less exciting moments, to fix something. Ideally, each change makes the product better.

Visualized by week, it definitely shows that after a reasonable pace, but ramped up through the summer. If I could give a bit of a peek behind the curtain, I would explain this as Quick Reads having a solid launch, which had me fixing bugs and improving parts of the user experience here and there for the first couple months. Then the service got a little more traction and people started to ask for more, or they expected certain features to work a different way. I genuinely want this to be the best read-later service out there, and I've ramped up my work to try and make this a reality.

Try it out today if you'd like a seriously maintained, exceptionally developer-friendly real later service!