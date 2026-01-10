2026: the year of micro apps

I'm calling it now: if 2025 was the year of "vibe coding," 2026 is going to be the year of "micro apps." It's the year a meaningful number of people begin to solve their own problems by building custom software tailored specifically to their needs. These apps might not be ready for the mass market, but that's okay because they'll be perfect for the individual who created them.

It seems like the world really caught onto how good Claude Code was in December 2025, but I've been on board since day one (early 2025). I've been using it constantly, and it's led me to build more and more of these little bespoke apps for myself.

In the interest of showing what's possible, I'll be sharing quick write-ups on the micro apps I'm building for myself. I'm planning on doing this for at least the next few weeks, or maybe I'll keep it up all year, we'll see how it goes.

I think this is exciting, and I think it might be a big part of the future of software, so I'm diving in headfirst to see what happens.