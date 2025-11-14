+ 5 GTA games in 12 years, then 13 years to wait for the next one

+ The enshitification cycle keeps going
It's not a question of if, it's a question of when.
+ Browser agent modes are fucking stupid
I have had it with these monkey-fighting agent modes on this Monday-to-Friday plane.
+ The only thing of value I can provide
There is one main type of value I can bring to this blog. If I lose that, what am I even doing?
+ ChatGPT's Atlas, the pessimistic takes
There are some very negative takes out there about ChatGPT Atlas, and I think it's fair to say I agree with some of the critiques, but raise an eyebrow at a few others.
+ Why I don't think the iPhone Air is quite like the iPhone X
I'm just not so sure the iPhone Air to iPhone X comparison is all it's cracked up to be.
+ Another "Quick" app beta
Another small app is in the works, and as always, More Birchtree subscribers get TestFlight access.