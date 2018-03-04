5K Alto’s Odyssey Wallpapers

Alto’s Odyssey is easily the best game I’ve played on iOS for a long time, and come on, you didn’t think I’d let this game go by without any wallpapers, did you?

A few quick notes on these wallpapers firth, though. Alto’s Odyssey has a screenshot feature, but these wallpapers are not simple copy/pastes of those. For one thing, screenshots from iOS are 1920×1080, which is less than a quarter the resolution I was looking for. Also, there is a general softness to them that you don’t notice in motion, but you can’t unsee when viewing on a large desktop display. For those reasons, these wallpapers are recreated entirely from scratch to render at a native 5K (5120×2880). They’re based off assets from the game itself, but it all had to be remade by hand.

So here they are: 2 scenes with 3 color variants each, as well as versions with and without Alto himself. You can download all of them here (3.5MB), or pick and choose from the ones below.

Note that while I have not made iPhone variants from these, they are high enough resolution that you can zoom in on whatever part you like and make your own:























