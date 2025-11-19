+ 5k on my birthday ✅

+ Text files are eternal
Some simple adoration for the greatest file format of all time.
+ 5 GTA games in 12 years, then 13 years to wait for the next one
The major game studios release one game every five to ten years at this point, when they used to release absolute classics every one or two years. I do not like this trend.
+ The enshitification cycle keeps going
It's not a question of if, it's a question of when.
+ Browser agent modes are fucking stupid
I have had it with these monkey-fighting agent modes on this Monday-to-Friday plane.
+ The only thing of value I can provide
There is one main type of value I can bring to this blog. If I lose that, what am I even doing?
+ ChatGPT's Atlas, the pessimistic takes
There are some very negative takes out there about ChatGPT Atlas, and I think it's fair to say I agree with some of the critiques, but raise an eyebrow at a few others.