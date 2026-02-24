A Better Computer, the Podcast

Today I'm doing something a bit spontaneous, I'm launching a podcast! It's called A Better Computer (shocker), and it's "available anywhere you get your podcasts", as they say.

This is a solo show that I plan on being about 15 minutes every Monday, and it will be an outlet for me to talk about whatever I'm interested in tech that week (Apple, AI, browsers, gaming, etc.).

I'm not exactly flush with time, so I've been working on a "take a penny leave a penny" policy for a couple years now with my side projects. From that perspective, I'm basically taking this time back from my regular video production on YouTube. I'm not retiring A Better Computer or anything, but I think I should recognize that I simply don't have the time or energy to put in all the work making regular YouTube videos requires. My day job has gotten too busy, and I'm just not able to squeeze in time for it like I used to be able to. You may have noticed this naturally happening over the past 6 months or so already. Now I can just feel a bit better about not doing a video for a long time without the algorithm totally decimating me.

And as must be said, nothing changes with Comfort Zone or Cozy Zone, I love doing those shows with Chris and Niléane, and I hope to keep doing that for many years. This show scratches a different itch for me, creatively, so I want to pursue it as well.

I hope you subscribe and enjoy!