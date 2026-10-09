AirPods 5 are better than I even realized

I knew the AirPods 5 were top-tier AirPods almost immediately after using them for the first time, but I did still have one bit of doubt: how good were these going to be as airplane earbuds? AirPods Pro are awesome, and over-the-ear options from Apple, Sony, and Bose are all great, but would these seal-free AirPods do well?

I spent the week in Austin for a work trip and only brought my AirPods 5. I'm happy to report that they were incredible, delivering outstanding noise cancellation consistently though both 2-hour flights.

I'm sure that more expensive headphones could do a bit better, but these made the engine noise fade to a low hum that sounded like white noise playing quietly. I could still slightly hear people talking around me, but I've never had the experience of voices actually disappearing with even the best noise-cancelling headphones either, so this wasn't unexpected.

As a bonus, I don't know if this is just a coincidence, but my ears almost always pop when taking off, and they didn't either time with these in. Could be a fluke, and maybe there's no scientific reason this would happen, but it's been great.

AirPods 5 are my GOAT.