Alright, let’s try out comments

It’s probably been a decade since I’ve had comments on this site. I generally don’t like the idea of paying for a blog where I host comments I don’t write. That’s doubly true when it’s comments that are hurtful - why am I paying good money to host that?

But I don’t hate the idea of comments, especially when they’re helpful or offer a fair critique. To get that though, I can’t just open them up to the entire internet, so as of right now, comments are enabled on this blog, but only for paying More Birchtree subscribers.

Just to set expectations up front, this is not a public square, nor is it a free speech haven where anything shall be allowed. I reserve every right to delete any comment that I don't think belongs on the site. That doesn't mean all criticism will be deleted, but if you're an absolute jerk about it, I don't like your odds.