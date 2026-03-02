Announcing Weave, a native iOS app for Typefully

I'm happy to announce the release of my new app, Weave. As is often the case with my apps, I built this one for myself and then decided it was worth sharing with the world. Weave is a native iPhone and iPad app for Typefully users.

For those who don't know, Typefully is a web service that lets you cross-post to different social media accounts, and I think it's really great. However, they only have a web interface, they don't have a native iPhone or iPad app.

Typefully does have an API, though, and it's pretty simple to use, so I put together a native app that lets you link to your Typefully account and publish however you like. Just go to your Typefully settings, create an API key, put it in Weave, and you're good to go.

I've tried to replicate pretty much all of the Typefully web experience, including a nice post editor that makes creating threads really easy. Weave supports media attachments with alt text, scheduling, queuing, posting to specific subsets of accounts, multiple profiles, and editing your scheduled posts. I'm also really proud of the natural language input, which is what I typically use for scheduling.

And, hey, if you don't like the green accent color, I also have a Typefully blue theme you can switch to.

Again, the app is called Weave, and it's completely free on the App Store. If you're a Typefully user who uses an iPhone, I highly recommend checking it out.