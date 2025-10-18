+ Another "Quick" app beta

+ Why I’m not an AI art doomer
Sora 2 has made creating realistic videos trivially easy. I don’t think this means art is dead.
+ Judging my iPhone and Apple Watch predictions for 2025
An early look at my predictions for 2025.
+ Oh no, I'm already tired of Liquid Glass
How am I already eagerly awaiting for the next redesign?
+ Smartypants, my first app idea that might actually be possible now
Was 2015 me a genius? Probably not…but maybe…
+ Let's talk about Atlasian buying The Browser Company
Let's get through my feelings on the most corporate of corporate companies buying the browser company who said they didn't care about corporate power users.