Anyone with a different opinion to mine is getting paid

There's a trend that's impossible to ignore across the internet, and that's comment sections and reply-guys on social media suggesting that anyone with a different opinion to them (specifically that something they hate is good) is being paid to say what they're saying. Do you like a game that many others seem to dislike? You're being paid to say it, obviously. Do you enjoy an app and want to say something nice about it? Paid off!

People have reason not to trust everything they hear online, I get it, but I do wonder if some people use this as protection against the idea that there are a variety of opinions out there about art and software.