Apple Developer Wallpaper (just in time for WWDC)

Yes, why yes it would! I’m not entirely sure exactly where that graphic is from, but it looks really cool.

WordPress doesn’t like having these at full res (14,400px wide!), so you can download a ZIP with all 4 variants here or use the link below each image to get the sized version.

Desktop

Full size (14,400×10,240)

And then some colored versions at a more reasonable 4,320×3,072 resolution:

Smartphone

Full size (2,208×2,208)

And again some colors for the phone versions: