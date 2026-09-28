AppZapper 3000 is incredibly rad

We live in a world where sometimes you'll see an old app get revitalized, but it's not from the same people who made the original, and other times it's not even authorized. It's just picking up on nostalgia and hoping to make a quick buck.

That does not at all appear to be what AppZapper 3000 is, but it is why it took me a while to write about it.

This app is unbelievably rad and goes way harder than it needs to, which is kind of the point. You should just try it out for yourself with its free trial, but I also made a quick video demo showing it in action.