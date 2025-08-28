Bandcamp's update on tariffs

Via a Bandcamp email to customers today:

Significant changes are coming to global tariffs (import taxes imposed by a government) that may impact how packages enter the United States.



In practice, this means fees may be applied to some types of merchandise on US-bound shipments, and some Bandcamp sellers may choose to temporarily pause shipments to the US.



Also, several international postal carriers are temporarily suspending delivery to the US. These restrictions do not come from the artists or labels but from global carriers.

So prices are going up for me if I even have the privilege to buy stuff in the first place. Great, love this new era.