Basically all my apps support the iPhone Duo Now
Over the last 24 hours, and bunch of updates shipped, so here's what's new all in one place.
Nonogame
- The whole app looks more beautiful, matching the updated design of the web app
- Full support for the iPhone Duo
- Tap to zoom on boards larger than 15x15
- New "Lightbox" theme
- Better controls on iPads (and unfolded Duos)
Quick Reviews
- A new glassy review style by default
- Letterboxd imports show fewer (hopefully no) weird formatting
- Generally improved loading performance
Quick Subtitles
- Parakeet is now 2x faster on iPhones and 3x faster on Macs. I think this is genuinely the fastest transcription available on Apple devices
- iPhone Duo fully supported
- Benchmark mode is now free
Quick Reads
- Support for the new voices from the web (including a cheeky "Matt" voice)
- Full iPhone Duo support
- Short links should save better than before
- Tap images to see them in a lightbox view
- Unsubscribe from newsletters
- Fixed saves that left a stray "Loading..." row in the queue
Quick Notes
- Full iPhone Duo support
- Brainstorm mode is now powered by GPT-6
- Improved VoiceOver support
Chapterize
- Full iPhone Duo support
- Improved labels on toolbar items
- Chapters UI makes better use of space
- General UI clean up
- Full video exports have been removed, but video clips are still available