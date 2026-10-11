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Birchtree
Developer and creator.
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Birchtree

Basically all my apps support the iPhone Duo Now

Over the last 24 hours, and bunch of updates shipped, so here's what's new all in one place.

Nonogame

  • The whole app looks more beautiful, matching the updated design of the web app
  • Full support for the iPhone Duo
  • Tap to zoom on boards larger than 15x15
  • New "Lightbox" theme
  • Better controls on iPads (and unfolded Duos)

Quick Reviews

  • A new glassy review style by default
  • Letterboxd imports show fewer (hopefully no) weird formatting
  • Generally improved loading performance

Quick Subtitles

  • Parakeet is now 2x faster on iPhones and 3x faster on Macs. I think this is genuinely the fastest transcription available on Apple devices
  • iPhone Duo fully supported
  • Benchmark mode is now free

Quick Reads

  • Support for the new voices from the web (including a cheeky "Matt" voice)
  • Full iPhone Duo support
  • Short links should save better than before
  • Tap images to see them in a lightbox view
  • Unsubscribe from newsletters
  • Fixed saves that left a stray "Loading..." row in the queue

Quick Notes

  • Full iPhone Duo support
  • Brainstorm mode is now powered by GPT-6
  • Improved VoiceOver support

Chapterize

  • Full iPhone Duo support
  • Improved labels on toolbar items
  • Chapters UI makes better use of space
  • General UI clean up
  • Full video exports have been removed, but video clips are still available