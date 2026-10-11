Basically all my apps support the iPhone Duo Now

Over the last 24 hours, and bunch of updates shipped, so here's what's new all in one place.

The whole app looks more beautiful, matching the updated design of the web app

Full support for the iPhone Duo

Tap to zoom on boards larger than 15x15

New "Lightbox" theme

Better controls on iPads (and unfolded Duos)

A new glassy review style by default

Letterboxd imports show fewer (hopefully no) weird formatting

Generally improved loading performance

Parakeet is now 2x faster on iPhones and 3x faster on Macs. I think this is genuinely the fastest transcription available on Apple devices

iPhone Duo fully supported

Benchmark mode is now free

Support for the new voices from the web (including a cheeky "Matt" voice)

Full iPhone Duo support

Short links should save better than before

Tap images to see them in a lightbox view

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Fixed saves that left a stray "Loading..." row in the queue

Full iPhone Duo support

Brainstorm mode is now powered by GPT-6

Improved VoiceOver support