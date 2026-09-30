Birchfeed can be your front page of the internet

Birchfeed is fundamentally a backend service that you will mostly use through a third-party client, such as Unread, Reader Classic, or NetNewswire. I always want that primary use case to be really solid, and I think it is right now.

However, one of the reasons I wanted to build an RSS sync service was that I thought there was more I could do to help people have a better experience. Since launch, the most popular feature outside of the core sync functionality has been the daily briefing, which most users have enabled. This sends you a daily email with the most notable stories across your feeds, as well as a few highlights I think are worth checking out. Maybe you don't have time to go through the hundreds of posts that have come in today, but you can see the big headlines in 15 seconds.

Catch up

Today, I've launched a new feature aimed at getting you caught up, which is called "catch up". This will appear when you have over 100 unread items, and it will try to find stories and individual articles that stand out from everything else and presents it in a landing page format. If Reddit's old slogan was "the front page of the internet", Birchfeed's can be "your front page of the internet".

How it technically works

Similar to yesterday's update to Best-o-Masto, this uses Jev to rank the interest of hundreds of recent articles. Then GPT-6 Luna groups them and writes quick summaries.

Availability

The catch-up feature is available for all users on a free trial or paid subscription. For now, I'm limiting this feature to two runs every 24 hours while I monitor costs, and will loosen it up if it makes sense to.