Birchfeed can forward newsletters to your inbox

Birchfeed allows you to set up an email address to receive newsletters which appear as feeds in the app. However, some people (including me) would actually like to see these in their email inbox as well. Now you can enable this in the Newsletters settings in the app.

For spam reasons, you can't just forward these emails anywhere, so they go to your account's email by default, and you can change it to something else, but you need to verify ownership of that email as well.