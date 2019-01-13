BirchTree Gaming, My New YouTube Channel About…Well You Get It

I’ve never really had time to spend on video games on BirchTree, but I spend a decent amount of my free time playing video games and I just adore them. Despite this love, I’ve never spent much time on them here because personal blogs about games just don’t have much interest out there today.

BirchTree Gaming is an attempt to channel that love into a medium that resonates with gamers of all stripes. I hope to bring the type of level-headed commentary I’ve had for technology to the gaming space. There are a lot of people doing good work out there, but I never felt someone has my sensibilities. I don’t plan on replicating exactly what’s already being done, I hope to find my own voice and give you something you aren’t getting anywhere else. We’ll see how I do, and I hope you come along for the ride!

Check out the channel and subscribe!