A Year With HomePod (podcast #152)

I’ve had the HomePod for almost a year and wanted to take a few minutes and talk about how it fits into both my life and the larger speaker ecosystem.

If you haven’t heard, I launched a new Youtube channel devoted to video games over the weekend! It’s called BirchTree Gaming and I’ll be bringing my “Apple blogger sensibilities” to the gaming space, which is something I don’t see a ton of out there. I hope you subscibe and enjoy the first review which should be available in the next couple weeks! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZxfchFEO3yA