Birchtree goes liquid ass…ahem…glass

The design bug caught me this holiday weekend, and I've made a few changes to Birchtree.

First off, and this will be the least important thing to anybody but me, I switched the subtitle on the headline from "designer and creator" to "developer and creator". I still have my design sensibilities, but professionally I'm a product manager, and for my own business I certainly do more development than design at this point (Acknowledging the irony of this in a post about updating the design of my blog).

The other difference you'll notice is that I have updated a lot of UI elements to be glassy. Look, I'm sure the trends will change in the future, but for now, I think Glass is relatively cool, and I'm going to go with the trend.

I've also gotten into shaders a bit and have become interested in what you can do with them. So I've updated the Pride banner at the top of the site from a CoverFlow emulator to a sort of weird test tube thing that I think is fun.

I've also taken the opportunity to pitch some of my apps. At this point, I have 10 apps I want people to know about, so if my blog can push a few more people to those apps, great! Hover over them to see a cool effect as well.

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I've also made a tweak to blockquote elements, which makes sure they pop very clearly from the rest of the post.