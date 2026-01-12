Birchtree Productions joins the 21st century, builds a website!

Almost exactly a year ago, I officially launched Birchtree Productions, LLC. This legal entity is what I use for most of the projects I do; all my apps, this blog, and my YouTube channel fall under that umbrella. Amazingly, one thing I never got around to doing for the business when I launched it last year was creating a website. I know, kind of crazy, but I finally went ahead and did that, and today, I'm happy to announce birchtree.productions, a place where people can see all the things I do.

For longtime readers of the blog, don't worry, no writing is moving there and I'll continue to blog here like I always have. This new site is more of an official place for me to post my app marketing pages and privacy policies. It's also probably a good idea to have a destination that I can send people to that isn't this personal blog that delves into…uh…gestures at the current state of things.

So, I hope you enjoy the site! I'm really proud of it, and I think it's very cool to have something official out there.