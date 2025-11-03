Mastodon
Birchtree
Designer and creator.
⌘K
Subscribe Sign in
Birchtree
paid-only post Members

+ Browser agent modes are fucking stupid

I have had it with these monkey-fighting agent modes on this Monday-to-Friday plane.
This post is for paying subscribers only

Subscribe to continue reading


More like this

+ The only thing of value I can provide

There is one main type of value I can bring to this blog. If I lose that, what am I even doing?

+ ChatGPT's Atlas, the pessimistic takes

There are some very negative takes out there about ChatGPT Atlas, and I think it's fair to say I agree with some of the critiques, but raise an eyebrow at a few others.

+ Why I don't think the iPhone Air is quite like the iPhone X

I'm just not so sure the iPhone Air to iPhone X comparison is all it's cracked up to be.
+ Another "Quick" app beta

+ Another "Quick" app beta

Another small app is in the works, and as always, More Birchtree subscribers get TestFlight access.

+ Why I’m not an AI art doomer

Sora 2 has made creating realistic videos trivially easy. I don’t think this means art is dead.

+ Judging my iPhone and Apple Watch predictions for 2025

An early look at my predictions for 2025.