+ Build bigger things

+ Pastry is a privacy-focused clipboard manager coming soon
Yes, I'm working on a clipboard manager. I think it's pretty cool.
+ Tesla Cybertaxi first impressions
I rode in one last week. Here are my impressions.
+ Do you want to cross the streams?
Obviously probably not, but also…maybe?
+ Gone too far
There's a chance, slim as it might be, that things won't go the way the've gone the last 30 years with digitization the moving to rental models for everyhing.
+ The unbelievable allure of indie software development
God, it's rewarding working on indie software.
+ Metal Gear Solid 4 is awful. Truly awful.
It turns out my memory was actually being far too kind to this game.