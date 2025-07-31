Castro for Android is in the works

I was over here minding my own business, asking people how many of their home screen apps were available on other platforms, and I noted that Castro was something I would miss on Android. Then out of nowhere, the Castro folks replied with the above screenshot saying, "won't be true of Castro forever 🤫".

Personally, I think Castro and Overcast are by far the best podcast apps out there for me, with Pocket Casts filling out my personal top 3. It kills me that my favorite ones aren't available on Android, so I would be very excited to see that gap on Android partially filled.

Indications are this is months away, so don't get too excited too soon (and there's an iOS feature coming sooner), but I love to see Castro get some real love from its new owners.