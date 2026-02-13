ChapterPod 1.3 is out now

A new update to ChapterPod is out now, and it includes a couple of nice little features.

The first is the ability to import your own subtitle files, if you've already generated them. If you didn't know, ChapterPod can generate subtitles for you, and after it's done, it gives you a nice interface to add chapters via the transcript. I've found this to be very quick, and it's now my go-to way to lock in chapter timings on my shows. However, I always generate subtitles in Quick Subtitles first, so it's annoying to have to wait for ChapterPod to generate a new transcript when I already have one.

Now, I can just drag in my existing SRT file, and it will bring that into the app, and I can use that to edit against. It's super simple, but it works, saves me some time, and gives me a better transcript to work with.

The second change is that now, when you go to export an episode, we will show a summary view that lets you double-check to make sure that your titles are correct, your timings are good, your links are there, and everything is as you would expect before saving the file.

A couple of other little things I wanted to call out in this update: the app icon also got a refresh. This is specifically because some people in app review thought the old one was too close to Apple's podcast icon and could be confusing to users. This would lead to occasional build rejections, depending on who was looking at the build, which was strange. I also happen to think the new one looks nicer, so that's good.

Also, in one of the previous point updates, I added the ability to drag chapters around in the transcript view, which makes it very easy to fine-tune the location of those chapters.

Finally, I got some feedback that links were kind of hidden away, especially on the Mac interface. It's easier in other apps to see the chapters that have links and see the links are correct and what they should be all at once, rather than having to click into each one. Now you can see your chapter titles and links all at once.

That's ChapterPod 1.3. The update is available now for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and of course, it's a free update for all existing users.