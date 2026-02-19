ChapterPod and Quick Subtitles now support WebVTT (.vtt)

I live in worlds where .SRT is the g0-to subtitles format, but other people have different needs. There is an alternate format, WebVTT, which actually does some cool stuff. I've implemented a simple version of this, so don't expect anything totally crazy, but it should work great!

One more ChapterPod change

ChapterPod also comes with an improvement to the triggers that save data, so there previously was an issue where tabbing out of one field would not save the change you made to that field, even though it looked like you did in the UI. This is now fixed, so tabbing, clicking, or tapping out of a field will always save your changes.

Bonus: Yearly Run Goals gets a new dark mode icon

The previous dark mode icon had a green little guy, and now he's white so he pops a bit better on the dark background.