ChapterPod is now Chapterize

I'm excited to announce a new era for ChapterPod! Due to a bit of a trademark issue (one I am morally in the right on but will address anyway), the app is now called Chapterize.

In addition to the new name, I've added a video feature. This allows you to share either your entire episode as a video or just a clip using specific segments. It's nothing too crazy, and we'll see if people like it (check out an example here). If so, I'll add more features down the line, but for now, I hope you enjoy this first video feature and that the new name doesn't break your muscle memory too much in Spotlight.

Chapterize is available to download right now, and it's a free update for all existing users.

The App Store listing still has the old name, but the next update will have the new name.