Chill racist games hosted by the US government

Have you ever wanted to play a game of Snake where instead of eating fruit, you took control of a white guy arresting and reporting brown people? Well, the White House website has that for you on their new arcade!

The website is just a bunch of knockoffs of other games that I'm sure some intern vibe coded. Anyway, I think it's the casual cruelty of this administration that is the core of what makes me despise it so much. Just yesterday, Vice President J.D. Vance said this about the upcoming 9/11 anniversary:

As you guys can probably guess, I'm really looking forward to hanging out with Joe Biden. I'm sure we'll have many many intense intellectual conversations. We'll have a great time.

Nobody brought up Biden (who is undergoing cancer treatment right now by the way), Vance's cruelty just can't hide itself. Why not take a shot at the previous POTUS to make yourself feel big and strong.