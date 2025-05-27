CleanShot has a nice update out today
CleanShot 4.8 is out now and it has some nice new features, including a bespoke color picker that I actually really love. You'll never guess who they got to cover the updates in video 😉
And out of the interest of transparency (and mild comedy), I do get paid for these videos and the developers do provide me with a complimentary license for making the videos, but my personal license expired between the last update and this one, so I had to refresh my license to actually install this official release.
Also, if I can say, I really love the business model of paying for X years of updates. I didn't need to pay anything to keep using CleanShot, and the last version would have kept working as long as it continued to run on macOS.
