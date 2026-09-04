Comfort Zone is coming back this month

Comfort Zone, the podcast I do with Chris and Niléane is coming back later this month! We've had a little time off, which actually was nice, maybe we should take a break every year for a bit…anyway 😅

Our new website, comfortzone.rocks says it all: Comfort Zone rocks.

You can listen to the most recent episode there.

You can learn 3 cool facts about each of us.

Our entire archive has come along for the ride (thank you to the MacStories team for letting us take the whole show with us), and you can search the transcripts to find when we talked about things.

Anyway, we're really excited about having the show back, and we hope you take this opportunity to subscribe. If you're already subscribed, you should be good, but if not: