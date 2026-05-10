Community mods are giving us the remasters companies can't deliver

A few years ago, a passion project from a few Zelda fans gave us a decompilation of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, which let it run natively on every platform known to man. Not only that, but it was able to run at higher frame rates, higher resolutions, and with some modern touches like autosave and updated texture packs. Or, you know, you could play it totally faithfully to the original, your call.

There have been some other projects doing these "decomps" in the years since, and today there is a new one called Dusk that is for The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, and does all the same things as the Ocarina of Time decomp.

For what it's worth, it's stuff like this that makes me enjoy being a PC gamer first and foremost. People with a passion are out there delivering amazing things that massive companies can't keep up with.

Do Wind Waker next!