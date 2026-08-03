Dia becomes Arc

On Friday, I had an automatic update install for Dia, and it brought keyboard shortcut and trackpad gestures for switching between spaces. As someone who uses Dia on a daily basis, this was great news to me. One of the many magical features of Arc four years ago was its ability to set up different spaces that were logged into completely separate accounts and bounce between them with ease.

PS in the featured image above, Arc is on the left, Dia is on the right. They really have spent the last couple years turning Dia into Arc in basically every way.