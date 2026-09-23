Disable the god damned Siri shortcut on Golden Gate

I'm sure someone likes this "ask Siri about active window" shortcut, but I hate it, and it conflicts with the default 1Password quick access shortcut. Thankfully, it can be disabled by going to:

System Settings Keyboard Keyboard Shortcuts Screenshots

If you use an alternate screenshotting tool like CleanShot, you may have been here before, so just remove that last one and you'll never see it again.

Programming note: I normally don't do these sorts of SEO-bait "how to" posts, but I hate this one so much that I'll break that rule this time.