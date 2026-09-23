Disable the god damned Siri shortcut on Golden Gate
I'm sure someone likes this "ask Siri about active window" shortcut, but I hate it, and it conflicts with the default 1Password quick access shortcut. Thankfully, it can be disabled by going to:
- System Settings
- Keyboard
- Keyboard Shortcuts
- Screenshots
If you use an alternate screenshotting tool like CleanShot, you may have been here before, so just remove that last one and you'll never see it again.
Programming note: I normally don't do these sorts of SEO-bait "how to" posts, but I hate this one so much that I'll break that rule this time.