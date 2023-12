Jennifer Schuessler for the New York Times: Oxford’s 2023 Word of the Year Is … ‘Rizz’

“Rizz” — Gen Z (or is it Gen Alpha?) slang for “style, charm or attractiveness,” or “the ability to attract a romantic or sexual partner” — has been named as Oxford’s 2023 Word of the Year, beating out contenders like situationship, prompt, de-influencing and (yes) Swiftie.

I know I’m old because I was today years old when I learned what rizz was.