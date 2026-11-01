Fixing Letterboxd's cast list on the web

I love Letterboxd, but I hate how they show you the cast on the web app. Here's the cast of The Batman on the web.

I mean, that's them, but I'm often going to this page wondering who played someone, and that is an endeavor in hovering my mouse over each one to see the character name. Yuck.

And god help you if you're doing this on an iPad…

Thankfully, browser plugins exist to let you add your own CSS to specific websites, and I use Stylebot in my Chromium browser, but you can choose your own. If you have one, use the following CSS to get the cast list you see at the top of this post.