Gamers make me embarrassed to be a gamer

A new God of War game was announced recently, God of War: Laufey, which doesn't star series lead Kratos, it stars his dead wife Laufey, who passed away right before the start of the 2018 game. Of course, none of that matters, and this new game has you playing as A LADY, so a certain group of people must get angry about it.

A few things I'll hit on quickly: Laufey's looks (seriously) and the idea that "now all games have female protagonists".

First off, gamers are losing their minds that Laufey has been "ugified" for the game. I don't know man, here's a side by side of the voice actress (Deborah Ann Woll) next to the character.

Meanwhile, I'm not familiar with ENDYMIONtv, but he seems like a piece of work, but when you search for "God of War: Laufey" on YouTube, this video is the first result after the official trailer. In it, he raises something I see quite often among a certain class of insecure, weak men:

Unfortunately, the things people don't want to see more of, like female protagonists being pretty much everywhere, also runs a risk. What started off as a novel idea, it has now become annoying.

To be clear, he's saying the idea of female protagonists in video games is a "nove idea", which…okay…

But hey, let's look at the data! All these emotional children care about are "facts", right? Let's look at the data and see if female protagonists are "everywhere".

Here's the data, sexists

I used the Video Game Sales Wiki to find the top selling video games from 2020 through 2025, and then found the top 10 selling games each year without counting primarily multiplayer and sports games to get single player games, which this douchebag (sorry, I should hold my name calling until I've proved he's a sexist douchebag) is focused on.

In 2020, the top 10 single-played games were:

6 male

2 female

2 choose your gender

In 2021:

3 male

3 female

3 choose

1 both

In 2022:

2 male

2 female

4 choose

1 both

1 cat (Stray 🐈)

In 2023:

6 male

0 female

4 choose

In 2024:

5 male

3 female

2 choose

In 2025:

3 male

3 female

2 choose

2 combo

All in, this is the prevalence across the last 6 years:

In short, if you were an insecure dork like this guy, 70% of the big games released can be played as a male character, and 22% of the time he's forced to play as a woman. There is a saying, "When someone is accustomed to privilege, equality feels like oppression," and i think it appeals to this sort of person as well. Before Laufey was announced, he was already "suffering" through 1/5 games featuring a female-only protagonist, and he took that as "female protagonists being pretty much everywhere".

Here's my actual take: there are insecure, weak men out there who will find a reason to hate all women in leading roles. Maybe they don't look fuckable enough. Maybe they aren't the right race. Maybe there's something else they come up with, but there will always be something that offends them.