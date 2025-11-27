Birchtree runs on Ghost, and I'm super happy with it; I'd use it even if the company behind it was unremarkable. Thankfully, they're also very cool, and have been supporters of the fediverse for several years now. Earlier this year, they made it so all Ghost blogs could natively exist on the fediverse, and you can follow this site at @matt@birchtree.me on Mastodon or many other ActivityPub apps.

Ghost Explore is their new effort to promote those using Ghost. I don't want them to go down the Substack road and turn Ghost into a social platform, but stuff like this is really cool to see. I've been browsing this for like 15 minutes and have found some cool new sites I hadn't heard of before. I'd recommend taking a look and seeing if you find anyone of interest in there. And of course, since Ghost is just a way to host a website, you can follow these sites anywhere, you don't need to use Ghost. The open web remains the best. ❤️