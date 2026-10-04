+ Gone too far

+ The unbelievable allure of indie software development
God, it's rewarding working on indie software.
+ Metal Gear Solid 4 is awful. Truly awful.
It turns out my memory was actually being far too kind to this game.
+ The iPhone Duo opportunity for developers
The iPhone Duo won't sell the most units this year, but I think winning apps should update for it ASAP anyway.
+ Doomscrolling is not an obligation
For the first time in my Mastodon era, I find it's time for me to take a social media break again.
+ Comfortable and uncomfortable truths
I understand being mad, I understand not tolerating it, but I think there's an uncomfortable truth, representing the world being a messy place where few things are completely black and white.