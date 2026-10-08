Hand-drawn Emoji for Chrome and Obsidian

Last week, I discovered a custom, hand-drawn emoji set created by Frank Rausch called FrankMoji. It was playful, delightful, and I instantly wanted to figure out how I could get these emoji in more places. I looked at my own apps and didn't think they really fit in any of them, but I still wanted to find a way to get these to more people.

Two options revealed themselves, though: Chrome and Obsidian.

A couple days later, and I've created plugins for both products that allow you to swap out the default emoji these custom ones. There's not much to do. Just go install the extension or plugin, and it should just start working automatically. On Chrome, you can click the plugin icon in your menu bar or extensions list if you want to toggle it on or off.