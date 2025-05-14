HBO Max became Max so Max could become HBO Max

Got that? Good, because Warner Bros. is reverting the name of their "Max" streaming service to "HBO Max":

Ahead the company’s upfront presentation in New York at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, WBD President and CEO David Zaslav said the name will change once again … back to HBO Max.

The company made HBO a tab in the Max app in 2023, although just a year ago they started to bring back the HBO name by renaming "Max Originals" to "HBO Originals" and then more recently updated the app branding to look a hell of a lot like the old HBO Max branding. I guess the plan was to do the colors first and then add the "HBO" text later.

What a strange saga of numerous branding changes all for nothing.