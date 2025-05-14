HBO Max became Max so Max could become HBO Max
HBO Max became Max so Max could become HBO Max
On this page
Got that? Good, because Warner Bros. is reverting the name of their "Max" streaming service to "HBO Max":
Ahead the company’s upfront presentation in New York at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, WBD President and CEO David Zaslav said the name will change once again … back to HBO Max.
The company made HBO a tab in the Max app in 2023, although just a year ago they started to bring back the HBO name by renaming "Max Originals" to "HBO Originals" and then more recently updated the app branding to look a hell of a lot like the old HBO Max branding. I guess the plan was to do the colors first and then add the "HBO" text later.
What a strange saga of numerous branding changes all for nothing.