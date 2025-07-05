How to find a good quote for a bad movie

I was watching the Apple TV ads scrolling by on my Apple TV today and I saw Fountain of Youth come up with a quote that made me raise an eyebrow. Apparently Collider called it, "The adventure movie we've been clamoring for".

It's not necessarily a crazy statement, but I generally keep up with movies and I just know that Fountain of Youth isn't exactly getting glowing reviews from critics or general audiences (Rotten Tomatoes currently has it listed at 35% from critics and 40% from audiences, and a 2.3/5 average on Letterboxd), but obviously someone likes every movie, and maybe the Collider critic just had a really good time with this one.

Well, it's not hard to find the review, and I must say, this is some interesting quoting from Apple marketing. Nate Richard wrote the review for Collider and gave the movie a 6/10 summing it up as "a serviceable yet forgettable adventure". But where's the quote from the Apple TV app?

For all of its faults, and there are quite a few, _Fountain of Youth_ feels like an actual movie, the kind of non-IP star-studded adventure film that we've been clamoring for more of.

Again, to see them next to each other, this is the quote from the Apple TV app:

The adventure movie we've been clamoring for

And here's the original quote with the bits Apple pulled in bold:

For all of its faults, and there are quite a few, Fountain of Youth feels like an actual movie, the kind of non-IP star-studded adventure film that we've been clamoring for more of.

They swapped out "film" for "movie" which is whatever, but I always think it's fun to see these pull quotes in context for poorly-received movies. To be clear, I'm not implying Apple is unique here, this is a practice as old as time, and it's a particular art form for movies that don't get glowing reviews. It's easy when a well-known critic says, "I adored this movie," but if you don't have a clean quote like that, you gotta figure something out, and this is how you do it.