I was watching the Apple TV ads scrolling by on my Apple TV today and I saw Fountain of Youth come up with a quote that made me raise an eyebrow. Apparently Collider called it, "The adventure movie we've been clamoring for".

Screenshot from the Apple TV for the movie with the "The adventure movie we've been clamoring for" quote

It's not necessarily a crazy statement, but I generally keep up with movies and I just know that Fountain of Youth isn't exactly getting glowing reviews from critics or general audiences (Rotten Tomatoes currently has it listed at 35% from critics and 40% from audiences, and a 2.3/5 average on Letterboxd), but obviously someone likes every movie, and maybe the Collider critic just had a really good time with this one.

Well, it's not hard to find the review, and I must say, this is some interesting quoting from Apple marketing. Nate Richard wrote the review for Collider and gave the movie a 6/10 summing it up as "a serviceable yet forgettable adventure". But where's the quote from the Apple TV app?

For all of its faults, and there are quite a few, _Fountain of Youth_ feels like an actual movie, the kind of non-IP star-studded adventure film that we've been clamoring for more of.

Again, to see them next to each other, this is the quote from the Apple TV app:

The adventure movie we've been clamoring for

And here's the original quote with the bits Apple pulled in bold:

For all of its faults, and there are quite a few, Fountain of Youth feels like an actual movie, the kind of non-IP star-studded adventure film that we've been clamoring for more of.

They swapped out "film" for "movie" which is whatever, but I always think it's fun to see these pull quotes in context for poorly-received movies. To be clear, I'm not implying Apple is unique here, this is a practice as old as time, and it's a particular art form for movies that don't get glowing reviews. It's easy when a well-known critic says, "I adored this movie," but if you don't have a clean quote like that, you gotta figure something out, and this is how you do it.