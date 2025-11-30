I hate supporting my favorite creators

Hey there,

I love your work on YouTube, I've been subscribed for years, and I never miss a video. That said, I find it morally reprehensible that you would try to make any money on this. I won't say it out loud, and I might even tell myself that this isn't what I think, but I really can't stand it.

First off, I hate YouTube ads, so I use an ad blocker that makes sure an ad never plays in front of your videos. This is a good deal for me, and it means you don't get that fraction of a penny of ad revenue you would have gotten if I waited 5 seconds to skip it.

I also hate that you do sponsored segments in your videos. You expect me to listen to 30-90 seconds of you saying you like a product? Get out of here.

You sometimes do fully sponsored videos, and these are absolutely the worst. Yes, you say it's "sponsored" in the title, but I still click into them so I can comment on them that I hate you for doing these.

I also hate that you pitch Nebula or some other video platform as the solution to all my problems. Sure, it's ad-free, but I gotta pay? No thank you.

And I hate that you hawk your Patreon or membership program. Don't even get me started on how annoying it is to see content I'd like to see is only available to those members.

Oh, and I've seen some other channels coming up that have higher production values than yours, so damn man, invest in some production work so you can keep up.

Anyway, just wanted to write to say I really value what you do, but I will go out of my way to make sure you don’t get anything back in return.

With love,

Too many people