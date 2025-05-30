I loved Arc. Is Dia my next browser?

Today we're going hands-on with Dia, the upcoming browser from the aptly-named The Browser Company. Maybe this will turn into something special, but to me it really feels like they've thrown away a lot of product differentiation as well as trust in their user base to chase something that's not clear to me yet.

Watch it on YouTube.

Also, if you wanted an idea of how busy my new job is keeping me, I started on April 1, and I've released 2 videos since then. I released 11 videos in the same time period before that. 😅