Introducing Cozy Zone!

Today, I'm happy to announce the next era of the Comfort Zone podcast: Cozy Zone.

Cozy Zone is a weekly bonus episode for Comfort Zone where Niléane, Chris, and I invite people to join us in the Cozy Zone where we're cover extra topics, invent wilder challenges and games, and share all our totally great (and maybe not so great) takes on tech. There's a longer writeup on MacStories as well.

Nothing is changing with Comfort Zone itself and it will continue to release Thursday like normal, this is just a new, mini-show coming out each Monday for subscribers only.

To get an idea what you're getting into, we're releasing the first episode for everyone in the main feed, and paid subscribers will get a new episode every week starting next Monday.

You can subscribe to Cozy Zone for $5 per month or $50 per year.

And have you seen that artwork???? So good!